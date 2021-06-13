Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $38.59

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $37.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.