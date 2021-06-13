TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Sell”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLHF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: TV; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

