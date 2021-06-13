TD Securities Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Dollarama stock opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

