Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of WHR opened at $225.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.60. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

