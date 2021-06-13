Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,217 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Okta were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.84 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

