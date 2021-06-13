Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 25,270 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 170.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Catalent by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Catalent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Catalent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

