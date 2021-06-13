Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $214.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

