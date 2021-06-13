Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

OHI opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.