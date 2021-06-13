TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $18.52 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

