Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.