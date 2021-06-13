Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

