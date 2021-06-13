Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $21.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TS. Cowen raised their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 920,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,081. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Tenaris by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

