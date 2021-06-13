Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.45 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

TEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

TEN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. 943,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,062,258 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $12,130,986.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895,762 shares of company stock valued at $80,868,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenneco by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.