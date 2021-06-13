Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0325 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $745,820.28 and $125.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.16 or 0.01592218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.28 or 0.00452386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004666 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

