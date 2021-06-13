Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.14. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

