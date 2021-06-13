Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.59. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

