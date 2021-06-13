The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 938,007 shares.The stock last traded at $57.73 and had previously closed at $56.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

