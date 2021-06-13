The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 100,495.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $222,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. 11,825,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,090,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

