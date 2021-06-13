The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of GDV opened at $26.69 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

