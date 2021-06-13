The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $22.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

