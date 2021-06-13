The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $22.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.