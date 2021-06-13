The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.