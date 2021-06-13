The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Dividend History for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT)

