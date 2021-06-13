The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 481,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,031,013 shares.The stock last traded at $32.20 and had previously closed at $31.31.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $97,396.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,685 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

