The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $378.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

