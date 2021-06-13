The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) to “Conviction-Buy”

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.