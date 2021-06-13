The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,049. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

