The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.85 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

