The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.32.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

