The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.
Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
