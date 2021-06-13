The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

