The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $20,847,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

