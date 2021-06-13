The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $477.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $508,754 in the last three months. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.