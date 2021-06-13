The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Daseke were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Daseke by 118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 133,045 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 1,055.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.30 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

