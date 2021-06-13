The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 458,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of RVI opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $451.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

