The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

