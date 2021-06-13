The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of NVE worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $68.89 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

