The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,760 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $15.46 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

