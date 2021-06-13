The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $227,000 Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

MCB opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.