The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 384.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $7.94 on Friday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

