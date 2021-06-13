The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,412,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,522,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in FirstCash by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 13.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstCash by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

