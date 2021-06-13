The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

