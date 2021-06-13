The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

