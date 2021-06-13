The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.