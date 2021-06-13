The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.31 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

