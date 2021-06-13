The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,409,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 417,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,793,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,900.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE CHH opened at $123.05 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 161.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

