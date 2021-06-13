The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.