The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $158,000 Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,415 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

PACK stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.