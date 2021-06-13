The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

