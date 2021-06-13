The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,838,000 after acquiring an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

KAR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 903.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.