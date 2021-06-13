The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

SGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 658.40 ($8.60). 2,374,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,898. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a market cap of £7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 646.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.34%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

