The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $327.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $324.00 to $327.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.91.

NYSE SHW opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

