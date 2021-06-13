The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

